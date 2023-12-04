HamberMenu
Govt. to look into legal issues affecting construction around protected monuments: Union Minister

December 04, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The government has decided to examine the legal issues affecting construction-related activities around protected monuments and sites, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy told Parliament on December 4 (Monday).

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Reddy said the amendment of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958 is under the government's consideration.

"The government has taken a decision to examine the legal issues affecting construction-related activities around protected monuments and sites in order to allow for infrastructure while at the same time, preserving the rich heritage of the country," he said.

The Minister was responding to a question on whether the government is considering or revising the rules governing construction around all monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

