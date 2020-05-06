Govt. to expand NCC in coastal and border areas

The Government is determined to expand the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and has decided to go ahead with its expansion in coastal and border areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh also stressed on the modernisation of the NCC with a view to make it more relevant to changing times, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. He also stressed on the need to make the NCC activities compatible with the semester system in colleges and universities, it stated.

This was conveyed during the review of the contribution of the NCC in preventing the spread of COVID-19 through a video conference with the 17 NCC directorates across the country.

The Ministry said more than 60,000 NCC cadets, of whom 25% are girl cadets, were assisting the local administration in various parts of the country in preventing COVID-19. They were also engaged in logistics and supply chain management duties, ensuring the supply of essential food material, medicines and assisting in traffic duties.