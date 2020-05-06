National

Govt. to expand NCC in coastal and border areas

More than 60,000 NCC cadets, of whom 25% are girl cadets, were assisting the local administration in various parts of the country in preventing COVID-19

More than 60,000 NCC cadets, of whom 25% are girl cadets, were assisting the local administration in various parts of the country in preventing COVID-19   | Photo Credit: AFP

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stresses on the modernisation of the NCC with a view to make it more relevant to changing times

The Government is determined to expand the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and has decided to go ahead with its expansion in coastal and border areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh also stressed on the modernisation of the NCC with a view to make it more relevant to changing times, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. He also stressed on the need to make the NCC activities compatible with the semester system in colleges and universities, it stated.

This was conveyed during the review of the contribution of the NCC in preventing the spread of COVID-19 through a video conference with the 17 NCC directorates across the country.

The Ministry said more than 60,000 NCC cadets, of whom 25% are girl cadets, were assisting the local administration in various parts of the country in preventing COVID-19. They were also engaged in logistics and supply chain management duties, ensuring the supply of essential food material, medicines and assisting in traffic duties.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 1:30:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-to-expand-ncc-in-coastal-and-border-areas/article31513778.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY