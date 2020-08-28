Govt to divest up to 15% stake in HAL

NEW DELHI

28 August 2020 14:36 IST

The government is looking to raise around ₹5,000 crore by divesting up to 15% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the ‘offer of sale’ is being executed on Thursday and Friday.

HAL said in a stock filing with the exchanges that the government would sell 33.43 million shares, amounting to a 10% stake to institutional and retail investors on August 27 and 28. In case of over-subscription, a further 5% stake or 16.71 million shares would be offered. The floor price of the offer has been fixed at ₹1,001 a share, a 15% discount to Wednesday's closing price of ₹1,177.75.

“Offer for Sale of 15% Govt shares in HAL got enthusiastic response on day one and was subscribed 1.60 times by non- retail investors. Government has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get chance to bid on August 28 with a discount of 5% on the cut off price,” Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said on Twitter.

2018 IPO

The government currently holds 89.97% stake in HAL after selling 10% stake through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2018 that raised around ₹4,229 crore.

In February, the government set an ambitious disinvestment target of ₹2.1 lakh crore for this fiscal year and since the economy has been further hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAL is the only aircraft manufacturer in the country that assembles and builds a range of military helicopters and aircraft. It currently has several deals and products in the pipeline on offer for the armed forces.

A deal for 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-MK1A estimated to cost around ₹39,000 crore is expected to be concluded in a couple of months. HAL has also designed and developed the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), which is now in limited series production and the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), which is in advanced stage of development.

Early this month, the Defence Acquisition Council approved 106 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) under development by HAL for the Indian Air Force. The certification process for the HTT-40 prototypes is under way.