Govt to deliberate on outcome of Corps Commander talks

A day after the fifth round of Corps Commander talks between India and China, the high-powered China Study Group (CSG) is expected to meet on Monday and discuss the outcome of the talks meant to take forward the stalled process of disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a defence source said.
The talks, which began around 11 a.m. in the morning on the Chinese side at Moldo opposite Chushul went on till 9:30 p.m., the source said. Details on its outcome are expected on Wednesday after the government takes stock of the developments, it has been learnt. The stand-off in Eastern Ladakh has been on for almost three months now.
The disengagement has not moved beyond the incomplete first phase despite four rounds of talks and both sides having worked out the details. India has consistently demanded status quo ante of pre-May positions along the LAC.
China has amassed troops along the LAC since April-May and its troops have also moved inside Indian held territory at several places. Under the first phase, only limited disengagement has been undertaken at Patrolling Point 17A in Gogra-Hot springs, and Chinese troops continue to occupy the ridgelines of Finger 4, about 8 km inside from Finger 8, upto which India’s claim extends to.
The CSG, headed by National Security Advisor (NSA), met last Thursday ahead of the talks. It was set up in 1976 by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to advise on policy issues relating to China and includes top Secretaries, military and intelligence officials. It was initially headed by the Foreign Secretary.
