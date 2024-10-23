Govt. to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel with two-year-long programme

The government will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a two-year-long nationwide programme from 2024 to 2026 to honour his monumental contribution to the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

Mr. Shah said Sardar Patel's enduring legacy as the visionary behind the establishment of one of the world's most robust democracies and his pivotal role in unifying India from Kashmir to Lakshadweep remains indelible.

"To honour his monumental contributions, the government of India, under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, will commemorate his 150th birth anniversary with a two-year-long nationwide celebration from 2024 to 2026," he wrote on X.

The Home Minister said this celebration will serve as a testament to his remarkable achievements and the spirit of unity that he epitomised.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875, at Nadiad in Gujarat.

The Central government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

As India's first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Patel is credited for the merger of over 550 princely states with the Union of India.

As part of the celebrations, various programmes are organised across the country, recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to unify India.

