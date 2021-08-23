EAM Jaishankar to brief leaders of political parties on developments in Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said PM Modi instructed the Ministry of External Affairs to brief the floor leaders of the political parties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will brief parliamentary leaders of various political parties on August 26 on the developments in war-torn Afghanistan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the physical briefing will take place at 11 a.m. on August 26 in the Parliament House Annexe.

"Floor Leaders of Political Parties would be briefed by EAM @DrSJaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan, on 26th August, 11am in Main Committee Room, PHA, New Delhi. Invites are being sent through email. All concerned are requested to attend," Mr. Joshi tweeted.

Mr. Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)) to brief the floor leaders of the political parties.

"In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted earlier.

The government's briefing is expected to focus on its evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as its assessment of the situation in that country.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, following the withdrawal of the U.S. forces from the country.

As part of its evacuation mission from Afghanistan, India has already brought back around 730 people including members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

India on Monday brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

On Sunday, 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers were evacuated in three different flights under the evacuation mission.

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15. Within two days of the Taliban's capture of Kabul, India had evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on August 16.

The second aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on August 17.