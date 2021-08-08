Govt. tells States to stop using Tricolours made of plastic

‘Appropriate disposal of a flag made of the non-biodegradable item a practical problem’

Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, the Union government has asked States to ensure that people don’t use plastic national flags as ensuring the appropriate disposal of a Tricolour made of the non-biodegradable item was a practical problem.

In a communication to all States and Union Territories, the Union Home Ministry said the national flag represented the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country and, hence, should occupy a position of honour. “There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the national flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations/agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the national flag,” it said.

It told the States and Union Territories that on the occasion of important national, cultural and sports events, national flags made of plastic were also being used in place of flags made of paper.

Since plastic flags are not biodegradable like paper flags, it takes a long time for it to decompose. Ensuring the appropriate disposal of national flags made of plastic commensurate with the dignity of the flag was a practical problem, it said.

“You are, therefore, requested to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags made of paper only are used by the public in terms of the provisions of the ‘Flag Code of India, 2002’ and such paper flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event,” the Home Ministry said.

Such flags were to be disposed of in private and in consistent with the dignity of the flag, it said.

A copy each of ‘The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971’ and the ‘Flag Code of India, 2002’, which govern the display of the national flag, was also enclosed along with the Home Ministry letter.

Such communications were issued previously also.