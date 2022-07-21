Government tells airlines to stop charging fee for check-in at airports

Some airlines introduced the fees after government guidelines to maintain social distancing

The Ministry of Civil Aviation ordered airlines on Thursday to stop charging a fee from passengers who report to the airport without a web check-in.

Some airlines like IndiGo, Go First and SpiceJet were charging a fee of ₹200 to issue boarding passes to passengers who arrive at the airport without a web check-in. The fee was imposed after the MCA issued guidelines in May 2020 requiring air travellers to check in online and carry an e-boarding pass in a bid to reduce queues at airports and ensure social distancing as part of safety protocol against COVID-19.

"It has come to the notice of Ministry of Civil Aviation that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers seeking check-in at airport counters. Such additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions given in the aforesaid order as per extant provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937," reads the Ministry order issued on July 21.

Minister Scindia had assured in May that he would examine the issue after a passenger voiced her concerns and likened the practice to a restaurant charging its guests extra for requesting for a plate to eat from.