Govt. tapping technology to secure ancient scriptures and manuscripts for the future: Amit Shah

March 23, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - New Delhi

He inaugurated the ‘Vedic Heritage Portal’

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lights a lamp during virtual inauguration of Kala Vaibhav (Virtual Museum) and launch of Vedic Heritage Portal on the occasion of 36th Foundation day celebrations of IGNCA, in New Delhi on Thursday. Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy, IGNCA Chairman, Ram Bahadur Rai and others also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the government was securing the knowledge in India’s ancient scriptures and manuscripts for the future through technology.

Inaugurating the ‘Vedic Heritage Portal’ created by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here, he said that with the help of this, the younger generation would be able to carry forward the knowledge and tradition of the Vedas and the Upanishads.

The IGNCA comes under of Ministry of Culture.

Mr. Shah also inaugurated a virtual museum ‘Kala Vaibhav’ based on 64 arts, through which, he said, the world would be more familiar with India’s architecture, painting, drama, music, and thereby the rich history of the country’s glorious culture.

The portal is a one-stop solution for common users and researchers seeking any information regarding ‘Vedic’ heritage. It gives detailed information about oral traditions, textual tradition in form of published books/manuscripts, or implements, the IGNCA said. 

