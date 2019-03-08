Govt. steps on national security lauded

The RSS in its annual report for 2019, lauded the steps taken by the current government on national security especially in the wake of the Pulwama incident, adding that nobody should take the country’s “tolerance as a sign of our weakness.”

The annual report was released as the RSS’ annual pratinidhi sabha meet got under way in Gwalior. It not only went into much detail on national security but also had a lengthy passage on the Sabarimala issue, and not very flattering words for the role of the Supreme Court.

On national security the RSS asked for vigilance on behalf of society. “The external forces, with the help of anti-national internal elements, are giving shape to violent incidents. The attacks on the camps of the Army and defence forces, intrusive attacks in the border areas by Pakistan Army, the recent Pulwama attack, the resultant death of citizens and security personnel, all this is very tragic. Nobody should take our tolerance as a sign of weakness,” said the report.

“All social and political forces have displayed a spirit of unity at such times. Along with that, it is necessary that the government should take stern action against anti-national forces and people should feel a sense of security. Present government is taking praiseworthy efforts in this direction,” it added.

Equally strong words were used in speaking about the Sabarimala issue, a resolution on which will be considered and passed by the nearly 1400 delegates in the next two days.

“The Supreme Court, in the Sabarimala case, without taking into consideration all relevant entities and customs, delivered a judgment even without consideration of the different opinion of the lone woman member of the Bench. It was not binding on the State government to implement the decision in any stipulated time frame, but without understanding the nuances of the judgment, the State government has shown undue haste and political ill-will towards the Hindu society by facilitating the forcible entry of non-Hindu and non-devotee women in the temple,” said the report.

The number of RSS 'shakhas' (branches/units) increased this year, compared to last year, said the report. In 2018, there were 58,967 shakhas and the number now is 59,266.

As part of the Pratinidhi Sabha, Sangh workers of 35 bodies associated with the RSS will place their views before chief Mohan Bhagwat. The meeting will also decide next year’s agenda for the organisation.