Govt sources cite U.S. intelligence to claim China suffered 35 casualties during Galwan clash

Sources in the government are claiming that as per U.S. intelligence reports, the Chinese Army suffered 35 casualties during the violent clash with the Indian military in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.
The figure could be a combination of total number of soldiers killed and seriously wounded, they added.
The Indian Army on Tuesday said 20 Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed on Monday night in the biggest-ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades.
China has not yet talked about the number of casualties suffered by the People’s Liberation Army during the clash.
Government sources on Tuesday said the Chinese side suffered “proportionate casualties” but it does not have a clear picture about the number of Chinese soldiers killed as well as those injured in the clash.
On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.
Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the defence minister as well as Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army Chief General M.M. Naravane on the situation in the region.
Military sources said at least four Indian soldiers were seriously injured in the clash.
