Govt, society, cinema, media became part of solution to problem posed by COVID-19: Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that in times of crisis, the government, society, cinema, and media in India act as “four bodies, one soul”, and in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic they became a part of the solution to the problem.

History is witness to the fact that Indian media and cinema has always played a crucial and constructive role during crises, he said while speaking on “Role of Journalism, Media and Cinema in Nation and Generation Building at a session of the Centre for Professional Development in Higher Education of the University of Delhi.

The Minority Affairs Minister said that during the 1960s and 70s, cinema was full of nationalism and patriotic feelings, and it still mesmerises people.

The patriotism of the media during that time remains an ideal for the present generation, he said.

In times of crisis, the government, society, cinema, and media act as “four bodies, one soul”, Mr. Naqvi said.

“History is witness to the fact that whenever there has been a crisis in the country, before or after Independence, all these four sections have come together and performed their respective responsibilities with complete honesty in national interest and for human welfare,” he said.

Noting that the entire world is facing a crisis in the form of the novel coronavirus pandemic, he said the society, government, cinema and media and have played a mature role and have became a part of the solution to the problem.

Mr. Naqvi said there have been revolutionary changes in the work culture, character and commitment of the establishment, society, cinema and media during the last six months.

“Reforms don’t take place due to only regulation, they take place due to resolution. Today, in the coronavirus pandemic, every section has been witnessing drastic change in the work culture and lifestyle,” he said.

Mr. Naqvi said that even during the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown period, people did not ignore films and media.

However, he rued that most of the news channels and digital platforms, to some extent, failed to fulfil their responsibility to give an effective and constructive message to the society during the crisis.

“Films and media have not only become an indispensable part of our lives, they also have the strength to influence society,” he said.

Media has a more important role to play in nation building with the print, electronic and digital media having a reach to about 80% of the country’s population, Mr. Naqvi said.

“Newspapers, television, radio, digital platforms have played a laudable role in spreading the information to the remotest parts of the country from towns to villages. Digital media has also made a space for itself in our life,” he said.

The media not only creates awareness among people through news and various information, it also makes the government system cautious through constructive criticism, he said.