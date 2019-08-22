Centre signs pact to digitise all gram panchayats

Common Service Centre SPV, which provides government services to people in rural areas, said on Thursday that it has signed a pact with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) to convert all gram panchayats in the country to ‘digital panchayats’

The move is aimed at providing speedy delivery of government services to people in rural areas and promoting rural BPO (business processing outsourcing) across all 2.5 lakh panchayats in the country.

According to the memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday between MoPR and CSC e-Governance, Gram Panchayat Bhawans will host common service centres (CSCs), so that all government services and social schemes are made easily available to villagers.

“CSCs will ensure creation of digital panchayats by integrating and updating online platform for CSC services, MoPR applications and state-level services. We will automate and digitise day-to-day work at gram panchayats, engage e-panchayat application and other central and state government applications to create a true digital panchayat,” CSC SPV Chief Exective Officer Dinesh Tyagi said.

In Gram Panchayat Bhawans, CSCs will also regularly update data for all schemes and programmes being run by other central and state government departments.

“CSC will also be responsible for overall project management, monitoring and coordination with MoPR, state government, other ministries and gram panchayats. We also see it as a step forward in creating rural BPOs in all gram panchayats,” Mr. Tyagi said.