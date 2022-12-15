Govt. should withdraw remission policy for rape convicts: Bahujan Samaj Party MP

December 15, 2022 08:21 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

Raising the issue during zero hour, MP Danish Ali said rape cases were increasing due to lack of strict punishment, whether it was Unnao and Hathras in U.P., Uttarakhand resort case or Bilkis Bano case in Gujarat

The Hindu Bureau

Raising the issue during zero hour, Mr. Ali said rape cases were increasing every day due to the lack of strict punishment, whether it was Unnao and Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, the Uttarakhand resort case or the Bilkis Bano case in Gujarat.

They were not being given proper punishment. And, even if they were, the remission policy which could be used by the State government, let them walk free, he said.

“Convicts like in the Bilkis Bano case are released prematurely on ‘good conduct’ and welcomed like heroes. The government must review and withdraw the remission policy and let convicts remain in jail for life,” he said.

