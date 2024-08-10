Govt. should have brought a law in Parliament to nullify the concept of creamy layer for SC/STs: Kharge

A day after the Narendra Modi government made it clear that the “creamy layer” principle will not be applied to reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the government should have brought in a legislation in Parliament to resolve the confusion, created by the Supreme Court judgment on sub-categorisation of SCs and STs.

However, Mr. Kharge said the party is holding more consultations on the core issue of sub-categorisation of SCs and STs.

On August 1, a seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud ruled in a 6:1 majority judgment that State governments were permitted to sub-classify communities within the SC list based on empirical data. However, Supreme Court judge Justice B.R. Gavai, concurring with four other judges, gave a suggestion that States must evolve a policy to identify the “creamy layer” even among SCs and STs and extend the benefit of reservation to them.

On Friday, the Union Cabinet categorically rejected the suggestion with Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informing the Lok Sabha that the bit about “creamy layer” was just an observation and not part of the judgment.

“I read that the Prime Minister said we will not touch this. To ensure that creamy layer (concept) will not be implemented, they should have brought (a legislation) in Parliament and nullified the Supreme Court judgment,” Mr. Kharge said in a video statement, in response to the court’s observation.

“Who do you want to benefit by bringing a creamy layer? By bringing a creamy layer (concept) on one hand, you are denying untouchables and giving to those who have enjoyed privileges for thousands of years. I condemn this,” he added.

Strongly pitching for nullifying the concept of creamy layer, the party is holding more consultations on the core issue of sub-categorisation of SCs/STs.

The Congress chief alleged that the BJP wants to use the Supreme Court’s observations to end reservations for SCs/STs, the single most important campaign issue for the INDIA bloc against the BJP. He said the government had privatised public sector jobs and not filled up the existing vacancies. “SCs and STs are not able to get jobs. No SCs are at the high-level positions. They are trying to suppress the SCs and STs by classifying them in a creamy layer,” Mr. Kharge claimed.

He said the comment on creamy layer by the seven-judge Bench shows that they have not thought about SCs and STs in a serious manner. “Till the time untouchability exists, reservation should be there and will be there. We will fight for it,” he said.

“I found the court’s decision surprising. Those who are facing untouchability in real life and those people belonging to SCs and STs even on high posts are facing discrimination. If they have money even then they face discrimination,” he added.