Govt. should ensure regular supply of oxygen to hospitals and free vaccines for all: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday urged the government to ensure regular supply of medical oxygen to hospitals and to provide free vaccines to all.

The statement came on a day the Centre insisted that there was enough supply of oxygen and that it was just a matter of logistics to bring the situation under control.

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the CPI said, had reached alarming proportions and the situation was only getting worse each day. Both oxygen and vaccines are in short supply.

“The party feels that the Central government must fully support the State governments’ efforts to save the precious human lives without picking up any kind of differences,” the CPI said, asking the government to supply free vaccines irrespective of the age group.

The two vaccine manufacturers — Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India — must be encouraged to step up production, it said, adding that private companies must be strictly disallowed from making huge profits by charging exorbitant prices.

“In this period of crisis, the government should not hesitate to take over the private vaccine and oxygen producing companies to ensure free supply of vaccines and proper medical care to all,” the statement said.