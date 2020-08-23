Govt should consider concerns of students on NEET, JEE, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the government to consider the concerns of students on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and arrive at an acceptable solution.
There have been demands from several students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases.
Also read: Flights are available, SC tells NEET candidates abroad
“GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.
The Supreme Court on Monday had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September, amid spurt in number of COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students “cannot be wasted” and life has to go on.
The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.
Also read: NRI candidates seek NEET postponement
On Friday, Education Ministry officials had said the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.
“The COVID-19 situation in the country is yet to normalise. In such a situation, if students who are taking NEET and JEE, and their parents have raised concerns, then these should be taken into consideration by the government and those conducting these exams,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath