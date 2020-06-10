National

Govt should brief opposition on Nepal dispute: Congress

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma. File

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma. File  

The Congress on Wednesday asked the government in the spirit of parliamentary democracy to brief political parties on the dispute over the Kalapani-Lipulekh area.

In a statement, Rajya Sabha member and chairperson of the Congress’s foreign affairs department Anand Sharma said the new map published by the Nepalese government, depicting the Kalapani-Lipulekh area as their own territory, was a matter of national concern.

“It is regrettable that the present impasse has reached a stage, which has strained the friendly relationship. This needs to be addressed urgently”, he said.

India has always respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nepal. Both countries have successfully settled 98 per cent of common border issues, Mr. Sharma noted. “The Congress party is of the considered view that diplomacy and negotiations must be given a chance to resolve the present issue”, he added.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 10:00:17 PM

