Govt seeks apology from 2 Congress MPs for ‘threatening’ behaviour towards Smriti Irani

The government has sought an apology from the Congress’s two Lok Sabha members for their “threatening behaviour” towards Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani while she was speaking in the House on the recent rape incidents in various parts of the country on Friday.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly and later for the day after BJP members insisted on an apology from them.

During the Zero Hour, several members spoke about the rape victim set ablaze in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, allegedly by an accused in the rape case and four others.

Ms. Irani, in response, asked them not to politicise rapes. She observed how certain members were silent on the Malda incident, where a woman’s body was found in a burnt state. She went on to say rapes were used as a political tool in the West Bengal local body elections.

T.N. Prathapan and D. Kuriakose, both from Congress, left their seats and came towards the Well of the House, raising their voice when Ms. Irani was speaking. The BJP members objected to it and sought apologies from them.

Minutes after the House assembled after lunch, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should ask the two MPs to apologise for taking “a threatening demeanour towards Smriti Irani.”

Mr. Chowdhury said that since he was not present in the House at the time, he cannot commit to procuring an apology, to which Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, suggested that he should discuss the matter with the MPs concerned and further adjourned the House till 2:30 pm.

“This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in a threatening position...when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the House. It is most uncalled and they should apologise,” Mr. Joshi insisted.

However, the two MPs didn’t turn up after the House reassembled at 2.30 pm. With the Treasury Bench insisting on apology, the House was adjourned for the day.

Irani expresses shock

Speaking to reporters after the House proceedings, Ms. Irani expressed shock over the “aggressive behaviour of the MPs.” She claimed that the two MPs charged aggressively towards her and another MP asked why she was speaking.

“Is it my fault that I am a women MP of the BJP and spoke in the House?” she told reporters in the Parliament complex.