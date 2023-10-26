HamberMenu
Govt says UDAN generating demand for new aircraft; 499 routes operationalised so far

The scheme, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), is contributing to the growth of the civil aviation industry.

October 26, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 The first UDAN flight was on April 27, 2017, connecting Shimla and Delhi. File image for representation

 The first UDAN flight was on April 27, 2017, connecting Shimla and Delhi. File image for representation | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The government on Thursday said 499 routes have been operationalised so far under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, which was launched six years ago, and has facilitated the travel of more than 1.3 crore people.

The scheme, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), is contributing to the growth of the civil aviation industry, as four new airlines have come up in the last six years and has generated demand for new aircraft, an official release said.

It is providing opportunities to small regional airlines – FlyBig, Star Air, and IndiaOne Air – to scale up their businesses and is also creating an amiable ecosystem conducive to airline business, the release added.

The first UDAN flight was on April 27, 2017, connecting Shimla and Delhi.

According to the release issued by the civil aviation ministry, 499 routes have been operationalised under UDAN, which has also facilitated the travel of more than 1.3 crore people.

Further, it said the scheme's incremental expansion has generated an escalating demand for new aircraft.

"This augmentation encompasses a comprehensive range of aircraft and encompasses helicopters, seaplanes, 3-seat propeller planes, and jet planes.

"Presently, a diversified fleet, including Airbus 320/321, Boeing 737, ATR 42 and 72, DHC Q400 and Twin Otter, Embraer 145 and 175, and Tecnam P2006T, is actively serving on the RCS routes," the release said.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said UDAN has unlocked the country's true potential by promoting tourism, boosting trade, and empowering local economies.

India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world.

