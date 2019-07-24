National

GoM on sexual harassment at workplace reconstituted

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Members of the new GoM include Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, and Smriti Irani.

The government has reconstituted the Group of Ministers (GoM) looking after the issues of how to prevent sexual harassment at workplace and strengthen legal frameworks with Home Minister Amit Shah replacing his predecessor Rajnath Singh, officials said.

The other members of the reconstituted GoM are: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Apart from Singh, who is now the defence minister, the GoM in the last government had then-External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and then-Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi as its members.

The GoM was set up to examine and give recommendations for strengthening the legal and institutional frameworks to deal with and prevent sexual harassment at workplace in October 2018.

“With the constitution of the new government post-elections, the GoM undertook consultations with stakeholders and was examining various suggestions received,” a home ministry official said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2019 6:19:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-reconstitutes-gom-on-sexual-harassment-at-workplace/article28697438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY