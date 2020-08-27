Govt. re-imposes restrictions on religious gatherings in Kashmir

Religious gatherings were allowed for the first time since March 20 just 10 days ago in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration re-imposed restrictions on religious gatherings in the Kashmir valley on Thursday, a day after a group of Shia mourners clashed with the police in central Kashmir’s Budgam.

“In the wake of COVID-19, restrictions shall continue on all religious processions and gatherings in all districts,” Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, said.

Mr. Pole urged the heads of Shia bodies “to use their influence and make people aware of the importance of following COVID-19 -related standard operating procedures (SOPs)”.

An official spokesperson said senior Shia leaders, including Abid Hussain Ansari, secretary of the All J&K Shia Association; Aga Syed Muntazir, secretary of the All J&K Anjumane Sharie Shiaan, and representatives of the All J&K Itehaadul Muslimeen and other Shia Anjumans, attended a meeting organised by Mr. Pole to assess the situation.

The decision to re-impose restrictions comes just a day after the police booked Shia mourners for raising pro-azaadi slogans and recorded a clash in Budgam. Religious gatherings were allowed for the first time since March 20 just 10 days ago in J&K.

Prominent Shia cleric Ruhullah Mehdi accused the administration of “provoking” the community.

“Imposition of a curfew is a deliberate provocation by the administration. This curfew and beating up of people going out for their routine life will have a backlash. It will turn the situation from bad to worse. I may have my own opinions about processions and SOPs related to COVID-19. The rogue behaviour and firing on mourners is unacceptable,” Mr. Mehdi, also a National Conference leader, said.

J&K Apni Party also condemned use of force on Shia mourners. “The police action is unwarranted and interference in religious affairs. The police should stop from such reprehensible actions,” J&KAP president Altaf Bukhari.

PDP activists held

Meanwhile, the police arrested scores of leaders and activists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Srinagar during a street protest, the first such demonstration since August 5, 2019 when the Centre ended J&K’s special status.

A PDP spokesperson said the party had planned a peaceful protest at its headquarters in Srinagar. “However, the police swung into action and detained PDP leaders, including Rouf Bhat, Hamid Qousheen, Shanti Singh, Arif Laigroo and Mohd Amin,” the spokesperson said.

The party spokesperson said the street protest was against the detention of political prisoners, harassment of youth, the gag on media, and rights violations.