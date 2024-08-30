GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. puts out draft rules under Telecom Act

The draft rules, which are positioned to replace the subordinate legislation under the previous Telegraph Act, 1885, include regulations around phone tapping and internet shutdowns

Published - August 30, 2024 03:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday published four sets of draft rules under the Indian Telecommunications Act, 2023. These rules, when finalised and notified, will replace the subordinate legislation of the Telegraph Act, 1885, which the Telecom Act repealed and replaced last year. Further drafts to enforce other sections of the Act may be forthcoming.

The drafts published as on Thursday evening include the Telecommunications (Critical Telecom Infrastructure) Rules, 2024; the Telecommunications (Procedures and Safeguards for lawful Interception of Messages) Rules, 2024; Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024; and the draft Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024.

Aside from this, recruitment rules for top bureaucratic leadership for the DoT have also been amended in line with the Telecom Act. The rules are open for public comment for a period of 30 days, after which the DoT is likely to finalise and notify them. No major regulatory changes in the status quo were immediately apparent in the draft rules.

