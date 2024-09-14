Govt. policy to promote Hindi amicably, no move to record adverse remarks in performance reports of govt. officials for not using Hindi: official

The government has not accepted a proposal made by a parliamentary committee on official languages to record adverse remarks in annual performance reports of government officials who do not work in Hindi.

Anshuli Arya, Secretary, Official Languages Division, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday that in the past, the committee has made such recommendation on one or two occasions that an entry should be made in the annual confidential report of government officials on usage of Hindi.

“The recommendation was not accepted by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The Union government’s policy is to promote and encourage the use of Hindi amicably. There is no provision to punish anyone,” Ms. Arya said at a press conference on the eve of the 75th foundation year celebration of Official Languages Division or Rajbhasha Vibhag.

The 4th Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan to commemorate the completion of 75 years of Hindi becoming the official language will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

The OL Committee was first constituted under the provisions of Section 4 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, back in 1976. It comprises 30 Members of Parliament, out of which 20 are from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The committee has been headed by Home Minister Amit Shah since 2019.

As per norms, the panel submits its reports to the President, following which the OL division seeks views from the stakeholders. So far, 12 reports have been prepared by the committee and the President’s directives have been received on nine reports.

“The reports are deliberated upon and any order does not have the scope to hurt anyone. The recommendations that are accepted be in consonance with the composite culture of the country,” Ms. Arya said.

The officer added that a new department called Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag (BBA) is being set up that will bring the regional languages to the centre stage.

She added that the OL Rules specify the Centre’s language of correspondence with Region A, B and C States. The Rules state that Communications from a Union government office to Region ‘C’ States such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka shall be in English.

“Presently, we deal in English and Hindi under OL Rules 1976. If we have to send a letter to C States, then it will be in English. The C States feel that their own language is not able to come to the centre stage. The Prime Minister has worked on the aspect as his speeches are translated instantaneously. We are creating the BBA for universal translation. We have roped in the Centre For Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC),” she said.

“If a letter written in Tamil by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has to be replied by the Minister, it will be replied in Tamil. States have their own official languages and BBA will help in the translation work,” Ms. Arya said.

The Union government’s communication with Region ‘A’ States such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, etc., shall be in Hindi, while that with Region ‘B’ States such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab shall be in Hindi and English.

The 2024-25 Union Budget set aside ₹56 crore to establish BBA for “development of a platform to facilitate the translation of various languages into Hindi and vice-versa.”