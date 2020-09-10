Govt. policies have caused ‘loss of crores of jobs’, ‘historic fall’ in GDP: Rahul

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the policies of the Centre have caused loss of crores of jobs and appealed to people to make the Modi government “listen to their voice“.

He urged people to be a part of the Congress’s ‘Speak Up for Jobs’ campaign being run on Thursday from 10 AM for 10 hours.

“The policies of Modi Govt have caused the loss of crores of jobs and a historic fall in GDP,” Gandhi alleged in a tweet.

“It has crushed the future of India’s youth. Let’s make the Govt listen to their voice,” the former Congress chief said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the promise was of providing two crore jobs every year and claimed that instead of providing 12 crore jobs in six years, 14 crore jobs were “snatched away.”

The youth has now woken up and demands an answer, he said.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, “One devastating policy after another, BJP has snatched away the livelihoods of crores of Indians & pushed our youth into a bleak future.”

“Join our #SpeakUpForJobs campaign & raise your voices against BJP’s misadventures,” the party tweeted.