Govt. plans to dispose of enemy properties soon

Properties belonging to people who had left for countries like Pakistan after Partition and which are free from any legal tangle will soon be disposed of with Home Minister Rajnath Singh giving his nod to the proposal, the Home Ministry said.
The issue was discussed threadbare at a high-level meeting chaired by the Home Minister here on Monday.
The Minister directed that considering the importance of the new provisions in the Enemy Property Act, 2017, which was amended recently to include disposal/transfer of enemy properties, the rules may be notified expeditiously.
