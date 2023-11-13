HamberMenu
Govt. permits Patanjali Ayurveda to ship 20 MT of non-basmati rice as donation to Nepal for earthquake victims

Though exports of non-basmati white rice were banned on July 20 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs and on request

November 13, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
According to a DGFT’s notification issued in October, the government permitted exports of 10,34,800 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to seven countries, including Nepal, Cameroon and Malaysia.

According to a DGFT’s notification issued in October, the government permitted exports of 10,34,800 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to seven countries, including Nepal, Cameroon and Malaysia. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government has provided a one-time exemption from the export ban to Patanjali Ayurveda for shipping 20 tonnes of non-basmati white rice as a donation to Nepal for earthquake victims.

Though exports of non-basmati white rice were banned on July 20 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs and on request.

"One time exemption from prohibition is granted to Patanjali Ayurved Ltd for export of 20 MT of Non-basmati white rice (Semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)…as donation to Nepal for earthquake victims," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

The quantity notified for Nepal is 95,000 tonnes, Cameroon (1,90,000 tonnes), Cote D' Ivore (1,42,000 tonnes), Guinea (1,42,000 tonnes), Malaysia (1,70,000 tonnes), Philippines (2,95,000 tonnes), and Seychelles (800 tonnes).

The quantity notified for Nepal is 95,000 tonnes, Cameroon (1,90,000 tonnes), Cote D' Ivore (1,42,000 tonnes), Guinea (1,42,000 tonnes), Malaysia (1,70,000 tonnes), Philippines (2,95,000 tonnes), and Seychelles (800 tonnes).

Nepal is a major market for the company.

Nepal was jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just before midnight on November 6 that killed 153 people and injured more than 250 individuals.

The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 properties, both public and private.

India has become the first country to dispatch emergency relief materials to the earthquake-hit districts in Nepal.

