Govt. panel gives ‘one-time option’ for medical students returned from Ukraine, China to complete course

March 29, 2023 01:22 am | Updated March 28, 2023 08:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Centre agreed with the Supreme Court that the students posed a ‘humane problem’

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of students who returned from medical colleges in Ukraine and their parents staged a dharna pleading that the Indian government make arrangements to enable students continue their medical education in India. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A government-appointed committee chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has placed before the Supreme Court a “one-time option” for medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine and China in their penultimate year of studies and continued their education through online classes.

The Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, agreed with the court that the students posed a “humane problem”.

The affidavit filed by the Centre said the committee has proposed that students may be offered a single chance to clear the MBBS Final, both theory (Part I) and practical (Part II) examinations as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) syllabus and guidelines without being enrolled in any of the existing Indian medical colleges or universities.

“They can give and clear the examination within a period of one year. Part I followed by Part II after one year. Part II will be allowed only after Part I is cleared,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit said the theory exam could be conducted centrally and physically on the pattern of the Indian MBBS examination and practical could be conducted by some designated government medical colleges assigned the responsibility.

“After clearing these two exams, they would have to complete two years of compulsory rotary internship, first year of which will be free and the second year paid as has been decided by the NMC for previous cases,” the affidavit said.

“This will be a strictly one-time option and not become a basis for similar decisions in future,” it underscored.

The affidavit said that the committee was formed on December 30, 2022 under the chairpersonship of DGHS along with representatives of the National Medical Commission; Ministries of Home, External Affairs and Health to find “some possible solution for the problem”.

It said that States, during consultations, had voiced their reservation on the quality of education and training the foreign medical graduates might have received abroad.

The States had also expressed reservations about accommodating them in colleges midway during the medical year.

