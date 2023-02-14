ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. notifies Income Tax Return forms for 2022-23

February 14, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The notification would help taxpayers prepare their income returns early this year

PTI

Income tax department has notified forms for 2022-23 fiscal year. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Income-Tax Department has notified forms for filing I-T returns by individuals as well as businesses for 2022-23 fiscal year.

New tax regime ‘sweetened’ to benefit maximum number of taxpayers: CBDT Chairman

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), through a notification dated February 10, has notified ITR forms 1-6, ITR-V (verification form) and ITR acknowledgement form.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said CBDT has notified the income tax return forms for Assessment Year 2023-24 (for income earned in 2022-23) quite early, which would help taxpayers prepare their income returns early this year. Last year, such forms were notified in the first week of April.

"Early notification of ITR forms would give ample time to all the stakeholders, including the e-filing portal, third-party software companies, taxpayers, and tax professionals. This year, software vendors can use this extra time for an early implementation of excel utility and third-party software for filing ITRs," Mohan added.

ITR-1 and ITR-4 are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

ITR-1 can be filed by an individual having income up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property and other sources (interest, etc). ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms with total income up to ₹50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

While ITR-2 is filed by people having income from residential property, ITR-3 is filed by professionals. ITR-5 and ITR-6 are filed by LLPs and businesses.

