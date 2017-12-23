National

Govt. nod for review of B&S cadre

The government has approved the first review of Barracks & Store (B&S) cadre that functions under the Military Engineering Services (MES). This is the first review of this cadre since Independence and meets a long pending demand.

In the new structure, there will be 2,792 posts in the officer and subordinate grades, 293 less than earlier, and some of the positions have been redesigned. “The approved strength as given above is for civilian staff of B&S cadre which is 2/3 of the total requirement. The balance 1/3 will be filled up by the military component…,” said a letter dated December 15, 2017, from the Ministry of Defence.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 1:14:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-nod-for-review-of-bs-cadre/article22268707.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

