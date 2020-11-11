National

Govt needs to define COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the government will have to define a vaccine distribution strategy to ensure that every Indian gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said that their vaccine candidate has been found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

In a tweet, Mr. Gandhi said, “Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out.”

“Government of India (GOI) has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian,” he said.

He attached a media report with his tweet, saying that no cold chain logistic company in India has the capability to transport the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 to India which required a temperature of minus 70 degrees.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2020 12:41:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-needs-to-define-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-strategy-rahul-gandhi/article33072975.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY