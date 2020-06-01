National

Govt must take parties, country into confidence over situation on border with China: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. File

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. File   | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned the “silence” of the government on the “brazen Chinese transgression” into Indian territory

The Congress on June 1 asked the government to take all political parties and the country into confidence over restoration of the status quo ante on the border with China.

Also read: Top Army commanders begin deliberations on security challenges facing India

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said there can be no compromise on India’s security and territorial integrity and posed a set of questions to the government on the situation at the border in Ladakh.

He questioned the “silence” of the government on the “brazen Chinese transgression” into Indian territory.

The Congress leader also expressed concern over issues raised by Nepal and hoped the government would find a lasting solution to it.

Also read: Trump offers to ‘mediate or arbitrate’ between India and China

Troops of India and China were engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 6:34:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-must-take-parties-country-into-confidence-over-situation-on-border-with-china-congress/article31723566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY