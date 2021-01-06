National

Govt must shed arrogance, repeal farm laws: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 06 January 2021 02:57 IST
The government should shed its arrogance and repeal the agri laws against which farmers are protesting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

He also accused the Modi government of apathy towards the death of "over 60 farmers".

"The Modi government's apathy and arrogance have claimed the lives of over 60 farmers. Instead of wiping their tears, the government of India (GOI) is busy attacking them with tear gas. Such brutality, just to promote crony capitalists' business interests. Repeal the anti-farm laws," he said on Twitter.

Farmers are protesting against the three farm laws passed last year in Parliament and are demanding their withdrawal. The Congress is supporting the farmers' agitation and their demand.

