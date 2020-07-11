National

Govt. must listen to veterans: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. File

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that the Union government must listen to the veterans and “inform India of the steps taken to ensure that no more Indian territory is taken by China and allow an independent fact finding mission to identify incursion, intrusion and encroachment.” The Congress has also convened a meeting of its MPs for Saturday to discuss the current political situation.

Mr. Gandhi’s tweet is in response to the veterans who had written to the President, the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister on the border face-off with China.

