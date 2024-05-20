ADVERTISEMENT

Govt mulls new rules for radar speed guns, seeks public comments

Published - May 20, 2024 04:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The draft rules stipulate that radar equipment installed after the final rules are notified must be verified and stamped within one year.

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has invited public comments by June 11 on draft rules for microwave doppler radar equipment used to measure vehicle speeds on roads, according to a circular issued by the ministry.

Existing installed equipment should also be verified and stamped whenever their re-verification becomes due, the ministry said.

Radar equipment already installed, whose re-verification is due or becomes due within the next year, should be verified and stamped within one year of the new rules coming into force.

The rules prescribe conditions that the radar equipment must satisfy if the speed measurement results are to be used in legal proceedings.

