ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. mulling fresh FM radio auction: I&B Secretary

February 17, 2023 03:41 am | Updated February 16, 2023 10:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The I&B Secretary said Centre had allocated ₹2,500 crore under BIND Scheme to be spent over a period of four years, for infrastructure upgrade of Prasar Bharati

The Hindu Bureau

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra on Thursday said the Central Government was mulling fresh auction of FM radio stations this year, to expand its coverage in the country.

Addressing the Broadcast Engineering Society Expo-2023, Mr. Chandra said the FM radio service currently covered only 60% of the country.

The I&B Secretary said the Centre had recently allocated ₹2,500 crore under the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme, to be spent over a period of four years, which would result in the infrastructure upgrade of the Prasar Bharati.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

About the direct-to-mobile television broadcast trials, Mr. Chandra said IIT-Kanpur and Sankhya Labs had installed transmitters along Kartavya Path and nearby areas for the purpose. He said the technology had the potential of increasing the reach of TV media. Mobile phone users would have to attach a special dongle to their devices to receive TV signals. Also, mobile phone manufacturers could be encouraged to install a TV signal receiver.

Mr. Chandra said Prasar Bharati had an unmatched archival repository which had not been monetised yet. In this regard, the public broadcaster was planning to have an OTT platform for its content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

radio

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US