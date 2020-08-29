Govt making numerous efforts to support sporting talent: PM Modi

Lauding sportspersons who have represented India and made it proud, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in the country.
In a series of tweets to mark National Sports Day, the Prime Minister also urged everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine.
“National Sports Day is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding,” he said.
Mr. Modi also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day, and said his magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten.
“Government of India is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in India. At the same time, I urge everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. There are many benefits of doing so. May everyone be happy and healthy,” he added.
“This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes”, Mr. Modi said.
