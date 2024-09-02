ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. machinery a ‘mute spectator’ despite continuous attacks on Muslims: Rahul Gandhi

Published - September 02, 2024 03:02 am IST - New Delhi

BJP govt. has given a free hand to such miscreants, says Congress leader

PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (September 1, 2024) accused the BJP government of being a "mute spectator" in the face of "continuous attacks" on minorities, especially Muslims, and demanded the strictest action against "anarchist elements" behind such incidents.

His comments come in the wake of two incidents of mob violence in the BJP-ruled Haryana and Maharashtra.

On August 27, a Muslim migrant from West Bengal was beaten to death allegedly by cow vigilantes in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri over suspicions that he had eaten beef. Another person was injured in the attack.

In Maharashtra, an elderly man was abused and beaten up in a train on the suspicion of carrying beef. He was travelling to Kalyan.

‘Rule of fear’

Sharing screenshots of the two incidents, videos of which have been doing the rounds on social media, Mr. Gandhi said those who climbed the ladder of power by using hatred as a political weapon were continuously establishing the “rule of fear” in the country.

"The hateful elements hiding in the form of the mob are openly spreading violence, challenging the rule of law. These miscreants have got a free hand from the BJP government, that is why they have developed the courage to do so," the former Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

Despite continuous attacks on minorities, especially Muslims, the government machinery had remained a "mute spectator", he said.

The authority of the law should be established by taking the strictest action against such "anarchist elements", Mr. Gandhi said in a post in Hindi.

"Any attack on the communal unity of India and the rights of Indians is an attack on the Constitution, which we will not tolerate at all," he said. "No matter how much the BJP tries, we will win this historic battle to unite India against hatred at any cost," the Congress leader said.

