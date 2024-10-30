Govt. looking for a transparent, efficient procurement model for 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft tender

In the backdrop of the controversy in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets, the government is looking at a procurement model that is transparent and non-controversial for the acquisition of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) tender that has been stuck for several years now, informed sources said. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is facing a severe shortage in its squadron strength and looking for quick induction of jets.

“Because of previous experiences, a procurement process is being thought of and also to ensure high level of indigenisation. The government is seized of the issue of IAF’s fighter squadrons, and a decision may be taken in the next few months,” a source in the know said. The government is intent on doing what is required for the IAF, the source stressed.

The Request For Information (RFI) for 114 MRFA was issued in April 2019 to global aircraft manufacturers, which requires the aircraft to be license-manufactured in India with significant technology transfer, but the process has been delayed and the project is yet to receive the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), the start point of the formal procurement process.

The long delay is due to caution in avoiding a controversy in the process like the Rafale issue, which, the sources noted, also saw the disclosure of classified documents as part of the legal process. There is a major exercise within the government to find a safe and transparent procurement model, the sources stated.

Stresses on urgency

Speaking to the media early this month, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh said the MRFA was “needed as on yesterday”, underscoring the urgency.

In April 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a visit to Paris, announced the direct purchase of 36 jets citing “critical operational necessity” of the IAF and a €7.87 billion Inter-Governmental Agreement was concluded in September 2016 with 13 India Specific Enhancements (ISE). The earlier tender for 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft that was stuck was subsequently scrapped.

All 36 jets have since been inducted beginning September 2020. India and France are now in advanced stages of price negotiations for 26 Rafale-M jets for the Indian Navy’s aircraft carriers.

The IAF is currently at 30 fighter squadrons as against the sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons and is banking on accelerated deliveries of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) variants and early conclusion and induction of the MRFA. The LCA-MK1A, 83 of which have been contracted and order for 97 more is in the pipeline, has been delayed. A larger and more capable LCA-MK2 is under development and is supposed to do its first flight next year October, with December 2027 to be end of research and development for LCA-Mk2. “If these timelines are met and the MRFA is signed parallelly we are OK. We are not badly off. But if these timelines are pushed, then we need to look at alternatives,” the Air Chief had stated.

In October 2022, then IAF chief ACM V. R. Chaudhari conceded that even with the LCA-Mk1A, LCA-Mk2 and the MRFA “we will still be at 35-36 (squadrons) by middle of next decade.