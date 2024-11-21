 />
Govt lists 15 bills including Waqf bill for winter session of Parliament

The pending bills include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to Lok Sabha

Published - November 21, 2024 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The government has listed 15 bills, including one to amend the waqf law and five new ones, for the winter session of Parliament. (Image for representation)

The government has listed 15 bills, including one to amend the waqf law and five new ones, for the winter session of Parliament. (Image for representation) | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The government has listed 15 bills, including one to amend the Waqf law and five new ones, for the winter session of Parliament starting on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Ahead of winter session of Parliament, government to convene all-party meet on Sunday

The five new draft legislations include the one to set up a cooperative university.

What are the objections to the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024? | In Focus podcast

The pending bills include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to Lok Sabha. The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session.

Winter Session of Parliament from November 25 to December 20 

The session concludes on December 20.

The other bill listed by the government for introduction, consideration and passage is the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill to enhance the pecuniary (defined as the monetary value of a case) appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from the existing ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, also a new draft law planned by the government, seeks to ensure compliance with India's obligation under maritime treaties to which New Delhi is a party.

Besides, the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Indian Ports Bill have also been listed for introduction and eventual passage.

As many as eight bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, are pending in Lok Sabha. Two others are with Rajya Sabha.


