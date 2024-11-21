Govt lists 15 bills including Waqf bill for winter session of Parliament

The government has listed 15 bills, including one to amend the Waqf law and five new ones, for the winter session of Parliament starting on Monday, November 25, 2024.

The five new draft legislations include the one to set up a cooperative university.

The pending bills include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to Lok Sabha. The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session.

The session concludes on December 20.

The other bill listed by the government for introduction, consideration and passage is the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill to enhance the pecuniary (defined as the monetary value of a case) appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from the existing ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, also a new draft law planned by the government, seeks to ensure compliance with India's obligation under maritime treaties to which New Delhi is a party.

Besides, the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Indian Ports Bill have also been listed for introduction and eventual passage.

As many as eight bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, are pending in Lok Sabha. Two others are with Rajya Sabha.