Govt. links FASTags with vehicle registration portal

When you buy a new car, you will not have to worry about updating your vehicle’s registration number with your FASTag device as this will be done automatically. The Centre has completed an integration process between the electronic toll system and the vehicle registration portal to ensure FASTags don't become redundant.

Also read: Explained: All about the FASTag

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written to all States and Union Territories about the integration between the Vaahan system for registration of vehicles as well as the National Electronic Toll Collection programme for FASTags. It has urged them to ensure the synchronisation of the two portals is implemented effectively, according to a press statement issued on Sunday.

While FASTags now come pre-fitted on new cars, often owners fail to update their FASTag id after receiving the registration number of their new vehicles.

“This would result in the RFID device used for collection of tolls getting blacklisted and becoming redundant. As a result, in the beginning there were 50%-60% FASTags which were blacklisted which would slow down our entire system of online toll collection,” explained an official closely affiliated with the synchronisation process.

Also read: FASTag collection stays at 41%

“This usage and promotion of FASTags will also be effective in minimising possibilities of spreading COVID at National Highway toll plazas,” the statement added.

There are nearly 1.7 crore FASTags sold so far across the country.