Govt. links FASTags with vehicle registration portal

When you buy a new car, you will not have to worry about updating your vehicle’s registration number with your FASTag device as this will be done automatically. The Centre has completed an integration process between the electronic toll system and the vehicle registration portal to ensure FASTags don't become redundant.
Also read: Explained: All about the FASTag
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written to all States and Union Territories about the integration between the Vaahan system for registration of vehicles as well as the National Electronic Toll Collection programme for FASTags. It has urged them to ensure the synchronisation of the two portals is implemented effectively, according to a press statement issued on Sunday.
While FASTags now come pre-fitted on new cars, often owners fail to update their FASTag id after receiving the registration number of their new vehicles.
“This would result in the RFID device used for collection of tolls getting blacklisted and becoming redundant. As a result, in the beginning there were 50%-60% FASTags which were blacklisted which would slow down our entire system of online toll collection,” explained an official closely affiliated with the synchronisation process.
Also read: FASTag collection stays at 41%
“This usage and promotion of FASTags will also be effective in minimising possibilities of spreading COVID at National Highway toll plazas,” the statement added.
There are nearly 1.7 crore FASTags sold so far across the country.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath