Govt. launches app for accessibility feedback

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry on Tuesday launched an application for the public to submit complaints and feedback about accessibility of public and private buildings across the country.
The Sugamya Bharat app, developed by the Ministry’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), would help in crowd-sourcing information to enhance accessibility, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said while launching it at a virtual event. The Android version of the app was launched on Tuesday and the iOS version would be available by March 15, the Ministry said in a statement.
The app will allow users to submit complaints of inaccessibility as well as give examples and best practices worth emulating, it said. The app itself has accessibility features like adjustable font size, colour contrast options, text-to-speech and integrated screen reader in Hindi and English, the Ministry said. The app is available in eight other languages apart from Hindi and English.
DEPwD Secretary Shakuntala D. Gamlin said the functioning of the app would be overseen by a project monitoring unit, which will forward complaints to the appropriate authorities, including district magistrates and heads of urban local bodies. For complaints about inaccessibility in Central government buildings, the complaints would be sent to nodal offices nominated for the purpose.
