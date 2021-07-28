National

Govt. job fairs see offers fall, applicants increase

Candidates seeking employment wait to attend interviews during a job fair conducted by Hyderabad city police in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, July 24, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

The number of employment offers given through job fairs organised by the Labour and Employment Ministry decreased from 86,822 in 2019-2020 to 31,727 in 2020-2021, according to the Ministry’s data provided to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

To a question by Biju Janata Dal MP Amar Patnaik, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli ’s written reply said the number of active job-seekers registered with the National Career Service portal had increased from 1.03 crore in 2019-2020 to 1.04 crore in 2020-2021.

“Notifying final hiring figures is not a mandatory requirement on NCS portal. However, till July 18, 2021, 86.13 lakh vacancies have been mobilised on NCS since the launch of the portal on 20-07-2015 including the vacancies in public and private sector. (sic),” the reply said.

The data showed that of the 31,727 candidates given final offer letters in 2020-2021, 28,227 were from Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, about half the offers given in 2019-2020 came from U.P. (41,603). In 2018-2019, 72,539 job offers were handed out through the fairs, of which 31,077 were in Gujarat.

To a question by BJP MP Vikas Mahatme on bonded labour during the pandemic, the Ministry said there had been no real change.

No discernible change

“From the reports available from the State governments, no discernible change in the prevalence of bonded labour due to the pandemic is observed. However, keeping in view the challenges posed by the successive waves of the pandemic, all State/UT governments have been directed to prepare a State Action Plan for preventing and rehabilitating victims of bonded labour and labour trafficking.”

However, to a question by BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar, Mr. Teli provided data on the number of bonded labour released and rehabilitated, which showed an increase from 320 in 2020-2021 to 1,174 in 2021-2022 so far.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Israeli diplomat calls on TN Minister

Stalin launches free COVID-19 vaccination through private hospitals using CSR funds

Govt’s stimulus package for economic revival ‘inadequate’: parliamentary panel

HC declines to stay notification on Melsanthi appointments

Muttil tre- felling case: two persons arrested

Graft charge against Anil Deshmukh: CBI carries out searches in eight cities

Basavaraj Bommai: Home Minister to Chief Minister in 48 hours

Union Home Secy. to hold meeting with Assam, Mizoram Chief Secretaries

Yediyurappa hands over the mantle to Basavaraj Bommai

Govt taking steps to set up special courts for dowry harassment, attacks on women: Kerala CM Vijayan

Sluggish pace of BoP work becomes a stumbling block for completion of the new 800-MW unit of NTTPS

Rahul rejects govt charges on Parliament disruption, says Opposition united on Pegasus

COVID-19 restrictions | Traders in Kozhikode panchayat resort to ‘TPR challenge’ to prove their point

Kerala does not spend anything on salaries for madrasa teachers, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Low COVID-19 case fatality rates in Gulf countries provide ray of hope for Keralites looking to return

Manipur Congress MLA quits

Protest against new tax regime: Left party leaders, activists detained

UDF walks out of the Assembly alleging government protection for criminal gangs

Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022: Jitendra Singh

For Rakesh Asthana, new role as Delhi Police Commissioner comes as vindication

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 4:21:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-job-fairs-see-offers-fall-applicants-increase/article35580570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY