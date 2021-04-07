National

Govt issues Tribunals Reforms Ordinance

In February, a bill to abolish some tribunals where the public at large is not litigant was introduced in the Lok Sabha. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The government has issued an ordinance which does away with certain appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) set up to hear appeals of filmmakers, and transfers their functions to other existing judicial bodies.

The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, was notified on April 4. It has made amendments to the Cinematograph Act, Copyright Act, Customs Act, Patents Act, Airports Authority of India Act, Trade Marks Act, Geographical Indications of Goods (registration and protection) Act, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Act, Control of National Highways (land and traffic) Act, and Finance Act. In the Cinematograph Act, the appellate body will now be the high court. The FCAT was a statutory body constituted to hear appeals of filmmakers aggrieved by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In February, the government introduced a bill to abolish some tribunals where the public at large is not litigant.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur.

“With a view to streamline tribunals, the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 is proposed to be enacted to abolish certain tribunals and authorities and to provide a mechanism for filing appeal directly to the commercial court or the High Court, as the case may be,” the statement of objects and reason of the bill had said.

Since the bill could not get parliamentary nod, an ordinance was issued.

The Government of India began the process of rationalisation of tribunals in 2015. By the Finance Act, 2017, seven tribunals were abolished or merged based on functional similarity and their total number was reduced to 19 from 26.

Comments
Related Articles

Private operators given special permission to operate, but passengers few

Tripura CM Biplab Deb tests positive for COVID-19

Govt. asks railways to operate more trains from Bengaluru on April 9, 10

West Bengal Assembly elections | Election Commission removes returning officers of eight Kolkata constituencies

CM warns of strict action against striking transport employees

Assam polls: BJP’s rivals included 3 NDA constituents

Woman dead, 45 cases of gastroenteritis reported in Kurnool district

Supreme Court to hear on April 9 plea of Mukhtar Ansari’s wife for his protection in Uttar Pradesh

Dalit sarpanch stopped from entering office, stages dharna in Anantapur

Mukhtar denied food, water during Punjab-U.P. transfer, alleges brother; govt says no health issues

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | EVMs moved to counting centres amid tight security in Cuddalore

Italian marines case | Supreme Court to hear Centre's plea to close cases against the two accused on April 9

Many districts in Maharashtra to run out of vaccine stock soon: Official

Ambani home bomb scare case | Param Bir Singh appears before NIA

INX Media case: P. Chidambaram, son Karti exempted from court appearance

Pakistani smuggler shot dead along IB in Amritsar; heroin, arms seized

Coronavirus | India reports highest daily spike with over 1.15 lakh new cases

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Close of poll from all constituencies

MLA Mukhtar Ansari shifted to U.P. jail

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Chennai district sees 59.06% voter turnout

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2021 2:40:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-issues-tribunals-reforms-ordinance/article34262521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY