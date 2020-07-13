National

Govt. issues notice to PTI over ₹84 crore dues for Parliament Street office

Damini Nath NEW DELHI 13 July 2020 13:25 IST
Updated: 13 July 2020 13:28 IST

Amount includes ground rent and regularisation charges for unauthorised construction since 1984, says official

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry’s Land and Development Office (L&DO) has issued a notice to news agency Press Trust of India over unpaid dues for its office on Parliament Street, giving it time till August 7 to pay the amount of ₹84.48 crore or face penalty and further action as per the lease agreement.

The notice issued by the L&DO on July 7 stated that the “breaches” committed should be removed by Tuesday.

According to a Ministry official, the pending dues include ground rent and regularisation charges for unauthorised construction since 1984. The official said no payments of the dues had been made since then.

