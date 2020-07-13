Govt. issues notice to PTI over ₹84 crore dues for Parliament Street office
Amount includes ground rent and regularisation charges for unauthorised construction since 1984, says official
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry’s Land and Development Office (L&DO) has issued a notice to news agency Press Trust of India over unpaid dues for its office on Parliament Street, giving it time till August 7 to pay the amount of ₹84.48 crore or face penalty and further action as per the lease agreement.
The notice issued by the L&DO on July 7 stated that the “breaches” committed should be removed by Tuesday.
According to a Ministry official, the pending dues include ground rent and regularisation charges for unauthorised construction since 1984. The official said no payments of the dues had been made since then.
Why you should pay for news - know more