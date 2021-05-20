Govt. is responsible for records, no change proposed at National Archives building: Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

The records will continue to be stored safely during the Central Vista redevelopment project, says Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday that the government was responsible for the records at the National Archives and would continue to store them safely during the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Mr. Patel told The Hindu that the historic National Archives building housed all the “important” records and would not be touched during the revamp, in which the annexe building had been proposed to be demolished and replaced with a new one.

“Talk of this project is premature. There will be no change to the old building. All the important records are kept in the old building. Besides, it is the government’s responsibility to maintain the archives and it will continue to keep the records safely,” he said, when asked about the public outcry against the proposal.

The National Archives was shifted from Kolkata to the present building in 1926 and the annexe was added post-Independence.

As a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the National Archives annexe building was proposed to be replaced with a new building meant for use by researchers, according to the draft masterplan prepared by the Centre’s consultant for the project, HCP Design, Planning and Management Ltd. in 2019.

Environment clearance

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) was on April 13 granted environment clearance for the project that includes the demolition of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Vice-President’s house, National Museum, Jawahar Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Raksha Bhawan and hutments in the area and construction of new secretariat buildings at the sites. The CPWD then floated a tender on April 20 for the construction of three of the secretariat buildings at the IGNCA plot.

The National Archives annexe building was not mentioned in the environment clearance. A Culture Ministry official said the project was proposed in the “latter stages” of the redevelopment, which is expected to take until 2026 to complete, and the plan could change.

The construction of the new Parliament building and the revamp of the Central Vista Avenue has continued during the lockdown imposed in Delhi due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been challenged in court. The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment in the matter.

In response to the Congress’ criticism of the government for continuing with the project in the pandemic, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said in a series of tweets on Wednesday that other components of the project were yet to be taken up, apart from the Parliament and Central Vista Avenue.

“Currently, 2,800 workers are toiling to ensure that Central Vista Avenue is ready for Republic Day 2022 & new Parliament building for winter session 2022 — the 75th year of India’s Independence. Those weaving a web of deceit are doing great disservice to their own reputation,” Mr. Puri wrote in a tweet.