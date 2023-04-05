Govt. introduces Aquaculture Bill amid din in Lok Sabha

April 05, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Members of the Opposition disrupted the Lok Sabha on April 5 yet again over demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue even as the government introduced the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, amid the din.

The Bill which was introduced by Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala, seeks to decriminalise certain offences listed under the earlier 2005 Act for promoting ease of doing business.

It is also aimed at fine-tuning the operational procedures of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority and promoting newer forms of environment-friendly coastal aquaculture including cage culture, seaweed culture, marine ornamental fish culture and pearl oyster culture which have the potential for creating additional employment opportunities. It also has a provision to prevent the use of antibiotics and pharmacologically active substances which are harmful to human health in coastal aquaculture.

The Bill was introduced amid din as Opposition MPs wearing black trooped into the Well carrying placards and shouting slogans demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

BJP MP Rama Devi, who was officiating as the Speaker, requested the protesting MPs to go back to their seats and allow the House to function. She, however, had to adjourn the House as the members kept up with their protests.

Earlier in the morning, the Lok Sabha barely functioned for a minute as Opposition members, mainly Congress MPs, trooped into the Well of the House as soon as proceedings started at 11 a.m.

MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, requested the Opposition MPs to allow the Question Hour to function but when they didn’t relent, adjourned the House until 2 p.m.

The second leg of the Budget Session which began on March 13 has witnessed acrimonious scenes between the Opposition and Treasury benches chiefly over the demand for a JPC on the Adani issue.

The Session is scheduled to end on Thursday.