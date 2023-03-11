ADVERTISEMENT

Govt indulging in politics of 'suppressing' unyielding voices of Oppn: Priyanka after CBI summons Tejashwi

March 11, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi’s attack on the government came after CBI summoned Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam

PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on March 11 alleged that the BJP-led Government is indulging in politics of "suppressing" the unyielding voices of the Opposition, and claimed that the action by probe agencies against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was part of this.

Her attack on the government came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Why is the BJP government so scared of the vocal voices of the Opposition?" She alleged that by adopting all possible means, the government is indulging in politics of "suppressing" the unyielding voices of the Opposition. "The action of agencies on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav ji is inspired by this politics", the Congress general secretary alleged.

"The public is watching everything, and will take all this into account," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on March 10 had accused the Narendra Modi Government of making "sinister attempts to kill democracy" by misusing probe agencies against Opposition leaders, as he slammed the Centre over the Enforcement Directorate searches on the premises of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's family.

Tejashwi Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he had not appeared before the CBI sleuths, following which a fresh date was given for March 11, officials said.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the Railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US