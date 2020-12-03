National

Govt. increases domestic flights’ cap from 70% to 80% of pre-COVID levels

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70% to 80% of pre-COVID approved capacity.   | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate was increased from 70% to 80% of their pre-COVID levels on Thursday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Minister had said on November 11 that the Indian airlines can operate up to 70% of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights due to the prevailing demand amid the coronavirus situation.

Mr. Puri tweeted on Thursday, “Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020.”

“Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70% to 80% of pre-COVID approved capacity,” he stated.

The Ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33% of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

On June 26, this was increased to 45% and on September 2, it was further increased to 60%. On November 11, it was increased to 70%.

