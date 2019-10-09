DA for central government employees, pensioners increased to 17%

In what comes as a Diwali surprise for Central Government employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the decision to release a 5% Dearness Allowance for them over and above the existing rate of 12% of basic pay or pension.

“The Union Cabinet today approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from July 1, 2019 representing an increase of 5% over the existing rate of 12% of the Basic pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise,” the government said in a release.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be ₹15,909.35 crore per annum and ₹10,606.20 crore in the financial year 2019-20 (for a period of eight months from July, 2019 to February, 2020). This will benefit about 49.93 lakh Central Government employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.

Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief is paid to Central Government employees and pensioners, respectively, to adjust the cost of living and to protect their basic payor pension from erosion in the real value.